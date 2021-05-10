44-year-old man arrested, facing domestic assault and kidnapping charges

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A 44-year-old man is behind bars this evening on charges of assault and kidnapping.

Sioux Falls police say a couple was arguing in a vehicle when the man started hitting and threatening the woman. Authorities say the woman tried to get out of the vehicle, but the man wouldn’t let her.

Police ended up arresting Jayme Dysart on charges of domestic assault and kidnapping. Investigators say kidnappings don’t happen very often with abuse.

“We’ve seen domestics, they range from people being threatened to people being minor injuries to serious injuries. We’ve had people that have been strangled to the point where they’ve been blacked out and thought they were going to die,” Sam Clemens with Sioux Falls Police said.

Clemens reminds people to call 911 immediately if you are being abused.