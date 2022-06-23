SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Officials in Sioux Falls are coordinating a 437 mile run across South Dakota to raise money and awareness for mental health.

“What better way to raise awareness across the statewide than travel the length of the entire state?” Mayor Paul Tenhaken said.

Sioux Falls Mayor Paul Tenhaken coordinated with the 211 Helpline Center and others to create the 437 Project.

“The 437 project is going to be 437 mile run across our entire state,” Tenhaken said.

Tenhaken and 11 others will run 437 miles through cities and rural communities. Along the way, they will be discussing mental health and fundraising for the Helpline Center.

“They really are becoming the tip of the spear for mental health issues in our state, they affect the entire state, they have offices around the state. So it was just a logical fit to say ‘Helpline Center will you be a part of this so we can shine a light on your work that you are doing for all South Dakotans,'” Tenhaken said.

“I don’t think we’ve ever had an event like this in South Dakota. So I think that in itself draws attention to the topic of mental health and I think as the run goes through different communities, it’ll be an opportunity to say what’s going on? Why are these runners here? and that will allow that conversation to happen,” Janet Kittams, CEO of Helpline Center said.

“We see a lot of higher volumes of people seeking help now,” said Benson Langat, runner.

Benson Langat is one of the runners, he is also a therapist and says mental health and exercise go hand in hand.

“We can go to the gym, we can work out. But also we need to exercise our mental health because mental health becomes the bigger factor into deciding how we deal with everyday stress,” Langat said.