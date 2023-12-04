SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Transportation is something many of us take for granted. But for some, it’s no longer a reality. Which is why one Sioux Falls organization is working to provide those rides.

For the last 5 years, Randy Coil has been a volunteer driver with Project Car.

He drives around 4 1/2 a day. In that time he can transport between 6 to 8 people.

“I’ve been living in Sioux Falls for 30 years. And it’s a great community. And this is kind of my ability to kind of give back and make this a better place,” said Randy Coil, volunteer driver with Project Car.

Coil is one of 30 volunteer drivers with Project Car. The organization gives around 10,000 rides a year.

“We give rides to doctors and dentists and mental health appointments. And on Sunday mornings, we give people rides to church activities. And so these are folks that don’t have transportation or physically aren’t able to drive,” said Doug DeGroot, chair of the board.

But Project Car is in need of more volunteers.

“We have the capacity with our cars, if we had another 10 volunteers, we could probably give another 2,000 to 2,500 rides in a year. And so the demand is there for that we just currently don’t have the capacity to meet that,” DeGroot said.

Project Car has been here in Sioux Falls for the last 43 years. In that time, they have provided close to 900,000 rides to people in Sioux Falls.

“You can’t improve your well-being if you can’t get to the activities that will do it. And so that’s that’s where we stepped in to kind of fill that gap. For people who can’t get where they need to go,” said Christopher Montgomery, Executive Director.

Coil says he plans to continue driving, providing assistance to those who need it most.

At the end of the month, Project Car will be moving to a new location at Asbury United Methodist Church.