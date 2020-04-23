43-year-old man charged with indecent exposure

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A 43-year-old Sioux Falls man has been arrested after exposing himself to a woman walking in the Louise Avenue Target parking lot Wednesday.

Sioux Falls Police Department spokesman Sam Clemens said police arrested Kally Leonard Schwarz and he is charged with one count of indecent exposure.

Clemens said a woman was walking in the parking lot when Schwarz pulled up next to her in a car and exposed himself to her. She was able to get photos of the license plate and police arrested the man a few blocks away.