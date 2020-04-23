1  of  2
Breaking News
COVID-19 update: Recoveries surpass 1,000, 98 new positive cases, deaths remain at 9 CDC report on Smithfield Foods highlights communication breakdowns, offers dozens of recommendations

43-year-old man charged with indecent exposure

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A 43-year-old Sioux Falls man has been arrested after exposing himself to a woman walking in the Louise Avenue Target parking lot Wednesday. 

Sioux Falls Police Department spokesman Sam Clemens said police arrested Kally Leonard Schwarz and he is charged with one count of indecent exposure. 

Clemens said a woman was walking in the parking lot when Schwarz pulled up next to her in a car and exposed himself to her. She was able to get photos of the license plate and police arrested the man a few blocks away.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories


 

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss