A judge’s gavel is shown in a file photo. (Credit: iStock / Getty Images Plus)

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Rosebud man has been convicted of assaulting a federal officer.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office says the conviction stemmed from a July 15, 2021 incident in Todd County. Rosebud authorities responded to a call to remove 42-year-old Todd Kal Wilcox from a residence for being under the influence and disorderly.

Wilcox became combative with the officer and threatened and assaulted the officer with a metal bar.

Officials say Wilcox was sentenced to 25 months in federal prison.