42-year-old man killed, SFPD investigating homicide from Tuesday in eastern Sioux Falls neighborhood

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A situation called by authorities as a “family crisis” on Tuesday in an eastern Sioux Falls neighborhood has turned into a homicide investigation, Sioux Falls Police Department spokesman Sam Clemens confirmed.

On Wednesday, Clemens said the suspect is a juvenile and has been arrested. Clemens said police are limited on details they can share about juveniles because of recommendations from officials with juvenile court. The charges against the juvenile were not announced.

“There’s a whole lot of information that we’re not going to provide that translates directly to this homicide,” Clemens said.

Police responded to the call at East 15th Street and Gordon Drive at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday. The SWAT team was activated because of a possible threat involving a weapon.

When police arrived, they found Craig Ronald Whittrock, 42, dead at the scene. A woman was also injured and Clemens said the suspect and victim knew each other. The woman is believed to have non-life threatening injuries.

There is no threat to the public.

“It wasn’t a random act, it involved people who knew each other,” Clemens said.

There will be an autopsy performed on the victim, Clemens said.