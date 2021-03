MONROE, S.D. (KELO) — A 42-year-old man was killed in a one-vehicle crash east of Monroe Monday night.

Authorities say a pickup was traveling eastbound on 268th Street when the vehicle went into the ditch and rolled.

The driver was thrown from the vehicle and died as a result of his injuries. He was not wearing a seatbelt.

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol continues to investigate the crash.