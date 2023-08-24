DELL RAPIDS, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Highway Patrol has released the name of the man killed in a fiery crash near Dell Rapids earlier this month.

Authorities say 42-year-old Justin Samlaska of Beresford died at the scene.

Investigators say on August 4, the pickup Samlaska was driving crossed into oncoming traffic and collided with a semi.

Both vehicles then caught fire.

The semi’s driver was able to get out, but authorities say Samlaska could not get out of the pickup.

The highway patrol continues to investigate the crash.