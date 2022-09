SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Minnehaha County man with a history of drug charges is now accused of giving someone a dangerous dose of fentanyl.

The federal case against 42-year-old Jason Winckler was unsealed today.

According to court papers, Winckler distributed the drug on March 18th, and the victim suffered serious bodily injuries.

Winckler is scheduled to appear in federal court tomorrow.