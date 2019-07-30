42 reports of gunshots in last 30 days in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Another day, another report of gunshots in Sioux Falls.

This time police say there was a fight involving seven to eight people just after midnight early Tuesday morning. It happened on Garfield Avenue in the central part of town. Witnesses heard gunshots and people took off in three different cars.

It’s the 42nd report of gunshots in the city in just 30 days. KELOLAND News has put together an interactive map, so you can see if there were any reports near your home. The map shows a lot of the incidents were in the northeast part of the city.

The map above is missing reports for nine reports as a cross street hasn’t been listed for the incidents reported below.

That’s why police are holding a town hall meeting at Kenny Anderson Community Center at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday night and everyone is welcome to attend.

If you can’t make it, KELOLAND News will have a camera at the meeting. We will bring you the latest from neighbors and police tonight on KELOLAND News.