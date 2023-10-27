SIOUX FALLS, S.D. ( KELO) — As we enter the winter driving season, the city of Sioux Falls and the South Dakota Department of Transportation are wrapping up some big road construction projects. The largest and most impactful is the 41st Street reconstruction over Interstate 29. The latest information from the DOT puts the winter pause sometime before Thanksgiving. The west half of the project was completed in 2022.

“So what’s going to happen is traffic will be open to three lanes west bound and two lanes eastbound, said Harry Johnston the what that’s going to allow is pedestrian traffic to cross the bridge on the south side that’s why there is only two lanes across the bridge, now with that there are going to be some temporary signals at the bridge but also all the other permanent signals are going to be up and functional.” said Harry Johnston, the Sioux Falls Area Engineer.

Much of the structure is in place for the diverging diamond but they still need to add some concrete islands and lighting to direct traffic. The DOT decided to hold off on opening the diverging diamon during the winter months.

“We didn’t want to open it late enough in the season to where the public wasn’t going to be comfortable with it before the pavement marking were possibly covered with snow, said Johnston.

In the spring the city and state will transform this into the the state’s second diverging diamond. The state’s first diverging diamond was in Rapid City.

The owner of the Mattress Firm near the intersection says she’s ready for the construction work to be finished.

“I’m very excited. We’ve heard this before, so I hope they’re on schedule, said Kelly Christal.

Another diverging diamond is planned for Sioux Falls at Benson Road and I-229 to be completed by the end of 2024.

