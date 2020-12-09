41st Street Pizza Ranch presents check to Feeding SD and St. Baldrick’s

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The 41st Street Pizza Ranch presented a check for $1,000 to Feeding South Dakota and $500 to St. Baldrick’s. The restaurant just re-opened last week after being closed for more than a year due to tornado damage.

Co-owner Todd Pharis says giving back to the community is a tradition the restaurant plans to continue.

“It’s one thing that we really love doing every Monday and Wednesday prior to the tornado we had fundraiser nights, then when the tornado hit a lot of our employees said we really need to try to keep that up, so we did that when the tornado had us closed,” Pharis said.

Pharis says the restaurant is not having fundraiser nights right now due to COVID, but are still finding other ways to support local charities.