41st Street Pizza Ranch aiming for July 2020 reopening

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Sioux Falls Pizza Ranch was severely damaged by September’s tornadoes. According to its Facebook page, the restaurant on 41st Street is currently waiting for new ceiling joists. Once the roof is repaired, construction will begin.

The post goes on to say that they hope to reopen in July.

The restaurant was hit by a tornado on September 10th. Two employees were inside at the time but were not hurt.

Since the tornado, Pizza Ranch employees have been staying busy with community service projects.