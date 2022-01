SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Before you head out on your commute this morning, there is a lane closure you should know about in Sioux Falls.

Beginning at 9 a.m., the center lane on 41st Street, west of Shirley Avenue, will be closed Wednesday.

Crews will be doing fiber work in the area. The work is expected to be done by the end of the day.

Drivers are asked to use caution in the area and may want to find a different route.