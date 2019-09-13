41st Street closed west of Cliff Avenue

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The water continues to rise in Sioux Falls and it’s starting to cause issues in the city.

Heavy rains over the past few days have closed many roads throughout KELOLAND and Friday morning 41st Street near Lincoln High School can be added to that list.

Authorities tell KELOLAND News the detour will be extended on 41st Street from Cliff Avenue to Phillips Avenue.

Just before 5 a.m. Friday, Sioux Falls Fire Rescue announced water was covering the road at 41st Street west of Cliff Avenue. The same road was underwater and closed in March because of flooding.

Authorities said Thursday river levels in Sioux Falls are expected to crest late Saturday or earlier Sunday.

Just west of Cliff Avenue at 41st street. Barricade blocking off where water has leaked into the roads. You’ll want to find a different route this morning. pic.twitter.com/iPnFmcWSzt — Max Hofer (@KELOMaxH) September 13, 2019