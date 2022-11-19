HAMLIN COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — A 41-year-old man has been identified as the person who died in Monday morning’s fatal one-vehicle crash in Estelline.

According to the Department of Public Safety, preliminary crash information shows that a 1996 Dodge Dakota pickup was southbound on 465th Avenue when the driver lost control.

The vehicle went into the west ditch and rolled.

Gabriel Hernandez, of Castlewood, was pronounced dead at the scene.

He was wearing a seatbelt, officials say.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol is continuing to investigate the crash.