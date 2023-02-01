SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Sioux Falls man is behind bars, accused in two robberies that happened Tuesday afternoon.

The first was reported just after 2 p.m. at the Lucky Lady casino near 11th and Summit, just west of downtown.

41-year-old James Ball

Police say a man walked in, showed a knife, and tried to get cash.

He ended up leading without any money.

The 2nd robbery happened about two hours later a few blocks west at the Kum and Go at 11th and Grange.

In this case, a man also walked in with a knife.

After he got some cash he took off.

41-year-old James Ball was arrested late Tuesday night in the central part of town.