BERESFORD, S.D. (KELO) — A Beresford man is behind bars, accused of rape and child pornography.

29-year-old Mark Cornish is expected to appear in court Monday afternoon in Union County. All together, he faces 41 felony charges.

This isn’t the first time Cornish been accused of sexually abusing children. In 2018, authorities in Georgia arrested him for child molestation, but according to court papers, those charges were later dropped.