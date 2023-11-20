SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A man who brutally beat a Box Elder woman last year will spend 40 years behind bars.

44-year-old Jamie Prince pleaded guilty but mentally ill to first-degree manslaughter. Prince stabbed and kicked 61-year-old Shirley Bartolotta to death at her home on August 31, 2022.

During the sentencing proceedings, attorneys told the court that Bartolotta was so badly beaten, her family wasn’t able to have an open casket funeral. The judge says this was one of the most “gruesome attacks” he had ever seen.