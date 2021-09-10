40-year-old woman killed in crash east of Rapid City

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — A 40-year-old woman died and a 22-year-old man was injured in a single pickup truck crash east of Rapid City Thursday night.

The South Dakota Department of Transportation says the crash happened at 6 p.m. Thursday on Highway 44 near mile marker 92, which is 45 miles east of Rapid City.

The truck was westbound on Highway 44 when the driver failed to negotiate a right turn. The truck crossed the centerline, went into a ditch and rolled.

Both the driver and passenger were not wearing seatbelts and were thrown from the pickup. The 40-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene, the 22-year-old man is facing serious non-life threatening injuries.

The crash remains under investigation and names are pending notification of family.