40-year-old woman arrested after stabbing man

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A man is recovering from a stab wound from early Sunday morning.

The Sioux Falls Police Department said Penny Stands, 40, of Sioux Falls, allegedly stabbed a 34-year-old man on the arm, near his shoulder, at a home near 11th Street and Grange Avenue.

Captain David McIntire said at 7:32 a.m. Sunday, Stands knocked on the back door and was let into the home by the victim. She then stabbed him one time. The victim fled through the kitchen and Stands chased him, but hit a bucket of water and fell, police said. She was arrested at the scene and is facing aggravated assault charges.

The victim had non-life threatening injuries.

Police said the victim and Stands knew each other, but weren’t sure how they know each other.