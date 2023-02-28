SPEARFISH, S.D. (KELO) — A 40-year-old man has been identified as the person who died in a single-vehicle crash east of Spearfish last Wednesday.

According to the Department of Public Safety, a 2004 Chevrolet Silverado pickup was eastbound on Interstate 90 when the driver lost control and the vehicle entered the median.

The vehicle struck the concrete pillar for the Exit 17 overpass.

The driver, Michael Richarson, Jr. of Whitewood, was pronounced dead at the scene. Officials say he was not wearing a seatbelt.

The crash remains under investigation.