40-year-old sentenced to prison for 60 years for 2019 rape

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A 40-year-old Sioux Falls man has been sentenced to 60 years in prison for second degree rape in January 2019.

Doland Bolan Jr. was sentenced by Judge Natalie Damgaard on Monday in Sioux Falls. The Minnehaha County State’s Attorney’s Office said Boland entered a guilty but mentally plea to rape in January 2020.

According to court papers, the survivor says she woke up to a stranger in her bedroom who hit her head against her headboard and raped her.

Court papers say the suspect called her by a different name and mentioned an ex-boyfriend. She told him that wasn’t her name and she didn’t know the ex-boyfriend he mentioned. She told police the suspect panicked, and said, “Oh, my God. I’m in the wrong place!” and then he left.

Two days later, court papers say children found Bolan’s I.D. at a playground area nearby. Then someone else found a cell phone in a gray case. That case allegedly contained Bolan’s social security card and medical insurance card.