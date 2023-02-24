SPEARFISH, S.D. (KELO) — A 40-year-old man died in a single-vehicle crash east of Spearfish Wednesday.

According to the Department of Public Safety, the 2004 Chevrolet Silverado pickup was eastbound on Interstate 90 when the driver lost control and the vehicle entered the median.

The vehicle struck the concrete overpass at Exit 17.

Officials say the man driving the vehicle was not wearing a seatbelt. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The time of the crash has not been determined at this time.

The crash remains under investigation.