CANTON, S.D. (KELO) — Officials have released the name of the woman who died in a two-vehicle crash west of Canton on New Year’s Eve.

According to the Department of Public Safety, preliminary crash information indicates that a 2007 Saturn Vue was southbound on South Dakota Highway 115. As it entered the intersection with U.S. Highway 18, it collided with a 2012 Subaru Forester that was eastbound on U.S. Highway 18.

Rebecca Earll, the 40-year-old driver of the Subaru, was pronounced dead at the scene. She was wearing a seatbelt.

The male 57-year-old driver of the Saturn was not wearing a seatbelt and had to be extricated from the vehicle, officials say.

He suffered life-threatening injuries and was airlifted to a Sioux Falls hospital.

Charges are pending again him, officials say.

The crash remains under investigation.