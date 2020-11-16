40-year-old arrested for rape, burglary and drugs

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A 40-year old Sioux Falls man is in jail facing a long list of charges including rape, burglary and drug possession.

Police say a 20-year old woman was at her apartment Friday afternoon when she heard a door close. When she went to the other room she found a man standing in her living room. Police say the man pushed her down and raped her. The man eventually left and the woman called relatives.

When police got there, the suspect was in his vehicle in the parking lot.

Raymond Ellis Teague Jr. was arrested on a list of charges including 2nd degree rape, assault, burglary and drug possession.