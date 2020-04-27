4-year-old boy killed in crash east of Pierre

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — A 4-year-old boy was killed and two people were injured in a one-vehicle crash on West Bend Road 38 miles east of Pierre on Sunday night.

According to the South Dakota Department of Public Safety, the car was northbound on West Bend Road when it left the road and went into the east ditch. Two of the three people in the car were ejected. None were wearing seat belts.

A 4-year-old boy was pronounced dead at a Pierre hospital, a 19-year man was a passenger and had serious but non-life threatening injuries. The driver was a 24-year-old woman who had serious non-life threatening injuries.

Charges are pending against the driver.

The highway patrol continues to investigate the crash.