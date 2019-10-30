4 vehicle crash north of Beresford leaves one person dead

One person was killed and two others were hurt in a crash involving four vehicles early Wednesday morning north of Beresford.

According to authorities, a semi was traveling southbound on Interstate 29 when the vehicle lost a tire.

The tire and rim landed in the passing lane of the northbound lanes where it was hit by a Dodge Ram pickup.

The impact caused the pickup driver to lose control; the vehicle crossed the median and into the southbound lanes. The pickup hit a van that was traveling southbound. The van entered the median and rolled into the northbound lanes.

The 29-year-old male driver of the van was thrown from the vehicle onto the northbound lanes. He was not wearing a seatbelt.

The fourth vehicle involved was a Chevy pickup that swerved to miss the van.

The man driving van was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 21-year-old man who was a passenger in the van received serious non-life threatening injuries. He was wearing a seatbelt.

The 31-year-old man driving the Dodge pickup received minor injuries.

The drivers of the semi-truck and Chevy pickup were not hurt.

The northbound lanes of Interstate 29 were closed for almost three hours and southbound traffic was reduced to one lane for three hours.