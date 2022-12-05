ABERDEEN, S.D. (KELO) — Investigators in Aberdeen are looking into what sparked a fire in the northern part of the city.

Aberdeen Fire Rescue says it happened at an apartment building just before midnight Friday.

Crews arriving on the scene found smoke and flames coming from the building.

Several people had to be rescued from the building — four were taken to local hospitals for smoke inhalation.

Firefighters were able to stop the fire from spreading.

The Salvation Army and Red Cross are helping residents displaced by the fire.