MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa (AP) – Four teenagers from central Iowa died when their vehicle collided with a utility pole and caught fire.

The crash happened shortly after 11 p.m. Friday on a city street in Marshalltown. The victims, all from Marshalltown, were ages 13, 15, 16 and 17.

All four occupants of the vehicle died at the scene.

Marshalltown Police Chief Michael Tupper calls it “a tragedy for our entire community.” A candlelight vigil for the victims and their families was scheduled Saturday night at a Marshalltown church.

Marshalltown is a city of more than 27,000 people located 52 miles (84 kilometers) northeast of Des Moines.