SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Sioux Falls Police Department is hosting its annual community soccer games on Thursday.

Officers say soccer is a great way to connect with people from diverse communities.

“One of the ways that we’ve had great success is, believe it or not, through sports. And not just any sport, but truly through soccer and soccer outreach,” Sioux Falls Police Lieutenant Andrew Siebenborn said. “Soccer truly is the language of the world.”

There are four different teams participating this year, and the games will take place Thursday at Yankton Trail Park at fields 12A and 12B at 6 p.m.