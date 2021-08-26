4 SD public universities create partnership to help combat criminal networks

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Four of South Dakota’s public universities are partnering to help combat criminal networks.

The schools will use a $4-million state grant to create the Center for Understanding and Disrupting the Illicit Economy. South Dakota Mines, South Dakota State University, Dakota State University, and the University of South Dakota are part of the project.

A South Dakota Mines professor will lead a team focused on identifying counterfeit goods, which can be used by terrorists to fund networks.