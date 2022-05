ROCKERVILLE, S.D. (KELO) — Four people were hurt in a Memorial Day crash in western South Dakota.

Rockerville Volunteer Fire Department say the crash happened on South Highway 16.

Officials say 2 dogs and 2 bunnies were also involved in the crash, but were OK and cared for by Highway Patrol.

Authorities want to remind drivers to slow down and move over when emergency services are working on a scene.