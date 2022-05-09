SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Four people are behind bars, in connection with a pursuit and crash.

The incident started Friday evening when an officer spotted a truck that matched the description of a vehicle where someone shot a gun in the air.

The officer tried to stop the truck, but authorities say it drove off at a high rate of speed.

Police say the truck ran a red light and collided with another vehicle.

“There was a few people that basically jumped out of the truck and started walking and shuffling away. Everybody was caught and once they pieced everything together, there was a few people arrested for meth,” said Public Information Officer Sam Clemens.

The 18-year-old driver of the second vehicle had minor head injuries.

Police also found out there was a 5-year-old girl and a 1-year-old boy in the truck — two people were charged with abuse or cruelty to a minor.

Police say the driver, 28-year-old Aubrey Heck, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance, abuse or cruelty to a minor and aggravated eluding. A passenger, 20-year-old Mathew Upton, was arrested on prior warrants and possession of a controlled substance. Another passenger, 45-year-old Kunta Miles, was arrested on prior warrants. 26-year-old Olivia LaPointe, of Vermillion, was arrested for possession of controlled substance and abuse cruelty to a minor.