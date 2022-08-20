SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Many families on South Dakota reservations have lost loved ones to violent crimes.

The CDC reports more than four out of five Native American adults have been the victims of violence.

Murder is the third leading cause of death among Native American women. In some cases, the crimes are fueled by drugs or poverty, but no matter what leads to the violence, families are left dealing with the painful loss and unanswered questions.

