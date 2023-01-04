SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It may not be the big jackpot, but it’s a very large amount.

A lottery player in Rapid City won Tuesday’s $4 million Mega Millions drawing, the South Dakota Lottery said in a Twitter post.

The winning ticket was purchased at Corner Pantry #13, located at 310 E. Fairmont Blvd in Rapid City. The winner matched five of five winning numbers plus had the Megaplier to multiply the second prize by four.

The Mega Millions jackpot increased to an estimated $940 million after another drawing Tuesday resulted in no single grand prize winner.