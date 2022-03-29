SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – This month the Amazon Delivery Center in north Sioux Falls is celebrating its one year anniversary. Separate from the Fulfillment Center, which is still being built, the delivery center is a last stop for packages before they end up at your home.

In one year, this Amazon Delivery Center has distributed four million packages to the Sioux Falls area.

“We have been able to grow our staffing and our management team, we’re continuing to grow our volume, so it’s been awesome. It’s been great to be in the community and being able to see how rural we can deliver,” Sara Meyers, an area manager, said.

The Sioux Falls location employs more than 250 people.

“I have found a home for my career. This has been a wild ride, you know, learning different areas of the station. But at the same time, I have loved the growth and the opportunity that Amazon has provided for me,” Tasha Chagolla, an assistant manager, said.

Considered the ‘last mile’ of Amazon’s process, employees here sort packages based on delivery route and get them ready for drivers.

Every 20 minutes, a wave of drivers comes into the Amazon Delivery Center to fill trucks with some 300 packages to deliver within an hour of Sioux Falls.

“You know, we’re doing our job. We’re really getting into the rural communities and we’re doing the whole model of what Amazon has made for our company, for our network, is really being able to deliver to our customers that otherwise may have had to wait a little bit longer for packages,” Meyers said.

The Fulfillment Center, expected to open later this year, will be the second step in Amazon’s delivery process where employees will pack orders into boxes.