4 guns stolen from vehicles in Sioux Falls over the weekend

SIOUX FALLS, S.D., (KELO) — Over the weekend, four guns were stolen from inside cars around Sioux Falls.

Police are once again reminding everyone not to leave firearms inside vehicles, even if they’re locked. Many criminals are breaking in specifically to search for weapons.

“And we’ve seen this time and time again where these guns are used in other crimes. We’ve seen them used in homicides, in Sioux Falls, out of Sioux Falls, these stolen guns get passed around. It’s not that they just disappear, they’re being used in other crimes,” Sam Clemens with Sioux Falls Police said.

Police say the best way to avoid this kind of dangerous theft is to always bring your firearm with you and never leave it in a vehicle.