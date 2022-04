SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Four girls missing in the Rapid City area have been found safe.

The girls had been missing since the afternoon and night of Monday, April 18, the Rapid City Police Department said in a Facebook post.

Multiple addresses were checked for the girls after they were reported missing.

As of 10:51 a.m. MT on Tuesday, Rapid City Police say all four girls are safe.