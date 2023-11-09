PIERRE, S.D. (KELO)– The South Dakota Board of Regents announced the four finalists who are in the running to become the next president of Black Hills State University.

Matt Cecil is originally from South Dakota. He currently serves as the Provost and Executive Vice President for Academic and Student Affairs at Northern Kentucky University.

Frederich Chilson is the current Provost and V-P for Academic Affairs at Lewis-Clark State College in Idaho.

Steve Elliott currently serves as the V-P for Academic Affairs at Wayne State College in Nebraska.

Angie Fincannon is the current Dean of the College of Business at Indiana Institute of Technology.



Each will visit the campus and meet with the Board of Regents and campus representatives.