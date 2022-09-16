ROBERTS COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — Four men are facing drug and other charges after a traffic stop near Sisseton early Friday morning.

The Roberts County Sheriff’s Office says it happened around 2:30 a.m. The car was searched and drugs were found.

The driver, Jamal Pomani, was arrested for his fourth DUI, possession of meth, possession of paraphernalia and driving with a suspended license.

Authorities say a passenger, Darwin Greeley, was arrested on two local warrants, and possession of meth and marijuana. The two other passengers, James Neconish and Trenton Richotte, were also arrested on drug charges.