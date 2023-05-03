SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — More than 8 months after a Sioux Falls man was shot and killed outside his apartment, his family finally has answers.

Sioux Falls Police have arrested four men in connection with the death of 36-year-old Tunis Lomax.

The suspects, who range in age from 18 to 20, made their first court appearances Wednesday, but back in August, the man facing the most serious charges, Salim Mohamed, was just 17 years old.

It was August of 2022, when officers found Tunis Lomax dead outside his apartment on the east side of Sioux Falls.

Investigators spotted a .40 caliber shell casing nearby.

Fast forward to September 9th of last year when Sioux Falls police responded to a report of a shooting on East 10th Street.

“September 10th, the following day the vehicle associated with that second shooting was located and a subject was arrested. Also found in that vehicle was a stolen handgun, same caliber as the shooting in the Mr. Lomax homicide,” Sioux Falls Police Lt. Nick Butler said.

Butler says someone interviewed in connection with the second shooting bought the gun a few weeks after Lomax was shot.

Court documents say social media records linked Salim Mohamed and Mohamed Hassan to the gun sale.

Authorities say both are suspects in the death of Tunis Lomax.

Investigators say surveillance video, fingerprints and forensic evidence inside stolen vehicles seen in the area of the August crime linked Mustefa Sahle and Hamza Hassan to the case.

Mohamed is charged with murder and manslaughter.

Sahle, Mohamed Hassan, and Hamza Hassan are all charged with manslaughter.

Being a part of a team that, again, has exerted so much effort, so much emotion into this case, watching them work and be successful and continue to be committed is fantastic. I can only imagine that it pales in comparison to the feeling the Lomax family has to finally have some justice for Tunis,” Butler said.

Butler says the investigation into Lomax’s death will continue up until prosecution.

On Wednesday in court, the prosecutor said the men were “car hopping” in the parking lot outside of Lomax’s apartment the morning he was shot.

The prosecutor says one of the suspects told investigators he heard a gunshot, and another man got into the car saying he’d just shot someone and didn’t know if he was going to make it.

A public defender questioned the investigation, the evidence, and whether police even have the right men in jail.