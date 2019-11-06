$4.8 million Outlaw Square in Deadwood opening soon

DEADWOOD, S.D. (KELO) — Deadwood is known for its history. But the old west town will soon have a new feature designed specifically for families. A $4.8 million entertainment center is in the final stages.

“Deadwood is known as a beer-drinking gambling fun town but you see a lot of families that come to town and there’s those young ones that don’t have a place to go. Well, now with mom and dad and the kids, they have a place to hangout and take part in some of the stuff that’s going on in Outlaw Square,” Rock said.

Construction began over Labor Day. With a few weather delays and underground discoveries, it has been a long and interesting project.

“There was an opera house that was built where the square is now and we found the original boiler and fire box and while those are exciting discovery they do slow up progress from time to time,” Kuchenbecker said.

However, the final touches are being made and many events are scheduled.

“Monday night is going to be our movie night. We’ve got a big huge 16 by 9 jumbo tron coming in. Tuesday nights are farmers market, Wednesday night is going to be our concert series that’s going to be taking place and Thursday is our family night,” Rock said.

The square will have ice skating, artificial turf, water features, and live concerts for everyone to enjoy.

“Deadwood is a community of 1,200 people, but due to our history we get about 2 million visitors a year,” Kuchenbecker said.

Outlaw Square is scheduled to be finished the week of November 25 and the grand opening, December 6. So be sure to stop by!

With the concert series beginning every Wednesday, Outlaw Square is eligible for the $25,000 Levitt AMP grant. Right now, they are rated 16th against much larger cities across the nation. You can help by voting here.