RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Now just under a billion dollars, the Powerball is hitting a massive drawing Monday night.

As the jackpot increases, the number of individuals participating goes up as well.

“Yes, the number definitely increases in people. Some people, they don’t know how to get the tickets I guess so they just tell me, just get me whatever, whatever Powerball,” Rapid City Local Liliana Martinez said.

Rapid City has over 100 different locations where you can purchase your Powerball ticket.

“The $900 million Powerball jackpot is the third largest in the game’s history. Jackpot runs like this one create a lot of excitement among our players, retailers and staff. As jackpots continue to rise, we see more interest in players which leads to greater sales,” Director or Advertising & Public Relations Wade LaRoche said.

As the South Dakota Lottery and the Powerball are reaching another historical drawing tonight. Those here in Rapid City are flocking to make sure they can get their chance at winning the money.

“As soon as we open, people are right here at the door. Multiple tickets, various ways. A little complicated but if that’s what they want then we just do that for them,” Martinez said.

Playing the lottery also provides an opportunity to give back.

“The revenues from the sale of Powerball tickets and all of our lotto games go to the State’s General Fund and Capital Construction Fund. Since the lottery’s inception, we’ve provided $3.42 billion back to the State of South Dakota,” LaRoche said.

The South Dakota Lottery wants all to play responsibly and remember it only takes one ticket to win.

The winner of tonight’s Powerball will be announced at 12 a.m. EST.