BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — A manufacturing plant in eastern South Dakota is expanding.

3M in Brookings makes medical and surgical products.

The 3M plant in Brookings is the company’s largest healthcare manufacturing plant in the world.

“So many times you can’t go through the day or a couple of hours without picking up a product or something that’s useful in our day to day lives that’s incredibly important for the American people,” Gov. Kristi Noem said.

Now the Brookings location is about to get even bigger.

On Friday, local, state, and federal leaders gathered indoors for a groundbreaking celebration of the expansion.

Construction started this summer on phase one of the project.

“It includes a shipping dock and warehouse. It includes about $158 million investment. It includes some warehouse office space and then some production space as well,” 3M Brookings site director Jim Burkhardt said.

The Brookings mayor says the expansion is huge for the city.

He says local leaders are working on addressing some of the needs that come along with growth such child care and housing.

“We’re working really hard on getting some workforce housing started. We have a couple projects now that will add at least 100-140 single family dwellings. We’re working hard on that,” Brookings Mayor Ope Niemeyer said.

Governor Noem also pledged her support to make sure 3M has the workforce it needs.

The expansion is expected to be complete in 2025.