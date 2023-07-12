BROOKINGS, S.D (KELO) — 3M has announced a multimillion-dollar expansion of its first and largest health care manufacturing facility in Brookings.

It’s a multi-phase project set to take place over the next three years potentially totaling up to $468 million, according to a press release from the City of Brookings and Brookings Economic Development Corporation.

The first phase of the project costs $158 million and would include 16 additional shipping socks, an 8,000-slot warehouse and 200,000 square feet of manufacturing space. The new addition would also include laboratory and office space.

Since 1971, 3M Brookings has been the company’s largest health care manufacturing facility, and there have been several expansions of the plant since it opened.

The plant is currently 667,000 square feet and employs more than 1,000 people producing hundreds of medical and surgical products.