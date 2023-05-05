RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Police in Rapid City are asking for the public’s help locating a man wanted for questioning in connection with a murder on Wednesday.

Patrick Mousseaux may be driving a gray 2017 Toyota Camry with dealer plates. 39-year-old Patrick Mousseaux

According to the Rapid City Police Department, officers want to talk with 39-year-old Patrick Mousseaux in connection with the deadly shooting at Lacrosse and Omaha Streets.

Authorities say Mousseaux may be driving a gray 2017 Toyota Camry with dealer plates.

21-year-old Duane Sierra is already charged with second-degree murder for the death of 26-year-old Serena Spider.