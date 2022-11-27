NORTH SIOUX CITY, S.D. (KELO) — One person died in a vehicle-pedestrian crash Saturday morning.

According to the Department of Public Safety, preliminary crash information shows that a Kenworth Construction semi-truck pulling trailers was northbound on Interstate 29 near North Sioux City when it struck a 39-year-old woman who was walking in the driving lane.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 53-year-old driver was not injured in the crash, officials say.

I-29 was closed for 45 minutes due to the crash.

The names of the individuals involved have not been released at this time. The South Dakota Highway Patrol is continuing to investigate.