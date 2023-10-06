LAWRENCE COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal two-vehicle crash near Spearfish.
According to the Department of Public Safety, a Nissan Altima was stopped in the westbound driving lane on Interstate 90. A Dodge Ram struck the rear of the Nissan.
Both vehicles came to a stop in the median of the interstate.
The 20-year-old driver of the Dodge Ram was not injured.
The 39-year-old driver of the Nissan Altima sustained fatal injuries during the crash. Officials say he was not wearing a seatbelt.