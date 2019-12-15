38+2 Memorial Ride arrives in Madison for a unique meal

MADISON, S.D. (KELO) — In 1862, 38 Dakota men and two more in 1864 were hung in what collectively became known as the largest mass hanging in American history.

Now, every year people gather to ride from Lower Brule Indian Reservation to Mankato, Minnesota on horseback in remembrance of that event. For the last three years of the ride, the Sioux Chef team from Minneapolis have prepared a traditional indigenous meal for the riders when they stop in Madison.

Vernon DeFoe, head chef of the Sioux Chef team says the meal they prepared today is pre-colonial, so there are no wheat products, dairy or farm animals on the menu. DeFoe says the Sioux Chef team looks forward to this event so they can honor the Dakota 38 plus 2 in their own way, by feeding the riders.

“Just feels really good to be part of the experience and giving them some good food and nourishment on their long and tough journey,” DeFoe said.

The riders arrived in Madison around 2 p.m. Saturday and will enjoy their meal later on.

